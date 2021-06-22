‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Breaks Down In Tears While Sharing Sexual Assault Story

On Monday night’s The Bachelorette episode 5 you’ll have a chance to see Andrew S. in the spotlight, as he’s getting his first one-on-one date with Katie Thurston!. From the very first night, it was clear that this was only a matter of time. The two have one of the best relationships on the show right now — we wouldn’t have him at the same place as Michael or Greg at the moment, but it’s clear that they have a natural chemistry and good rapport. They’ve got the foundation; now, they just have to build upon it! Luckily, that is what their date seems to be by and large about.