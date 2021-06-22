Cancel
‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Breaks Down In Tears While Sharing Sexual Assault Story

By Alyssa Norwin
Hollywood Life
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings not real during a group date on this week’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ and it led to Katie opening up about a sexual assault that changed her life. Katie Thurston got some help from former Bachelor star, Nick Viall, on the June 21 episode of The Bachelorette. Nick was on-hand for Katie’s first group date of the week. The date consisted of the guys sitting in a circle, where they were tasked with opening up about something from their pasts that they felt Katie should know about. It led to many of the guys getting extremely vulnerable and emotional, as they opened up about divorces, cheating and more.

