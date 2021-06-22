Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Prosecutors say Colorado father killed son because of photos

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — A Colorado father killed his 13-year-old son in 2012 over photographs that triggered a fatal rage, prosecutors argued in court Monday. Mark Redwine stands trial in the killing of his son Dylan, who disappeared in November 2012 in the Vallecito area near Durango during a court-ordered visit over Thanksgiving break. Redwine told investigators he left Dylan alone at home to run errands and returned to find him missing.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#The Denver Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

Phoenix mother admits killing 4-year-old son, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix mother is facing charges of first-degree murder and child abuse after admitting to investigators that she killed her 4-year-old son, Phoenix police said Friday afternoon. According to the arrest report for 32-year-old Michelle Denise Shirley, the little boy's stepfather found him unresponsive at the...
Algona, IAKCCI.com

DCI confirms father killed himself after shooting 3-year-old, 6-year-old sons

ALGONA, Iowa — The Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed that a father killed himself after killing his two sons in Algona. On Monday, authorities were called to the 400 block of South Harlan Street in Algona. When they arrived police found 6-year-old Logan Phelon, 3-year-old Seth Phelon and 32-year-old Christopher Phelon.
Denver, COPosted by
CrimeOnline

Teen killer holds nephew’s mouth and pinches nose for ‘at least five minutes,’ hides his deceased body in closet

A Colorado teen will spend seven years in a juvenile facility for the murder of her young nephew, Jordan Vong. Jennie Bunson, now 18, was arrested in 2018 at age 16 after police found 7-year-old Jordan dead, following an intense search for the boy. On August 7, 2018, the Denver Police Department announced they found Jordan’s body inside his family’s home. A coroner pronounced the little boy deceased at the scene.
California StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Woman Arrested In CA 14 Years After Tossing Newborn Daughter Into Garbage In Pennsylvania

Years of investigation and DNA evidence have led to the arrest of an Indiana woman who police believe left her newborn daughter in a dumpster in Lancaster in 2007. Tara Indrakosit Brazzle, 44, of Valparaiso, Indiana (formerly of Lancaster, Pennsylvania), was arrested in California for the 2007 infanticide by asphyxiation of a newborn baby girl, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.
Massachusetts StateNew York Post

Massachusetts man killed father in pond while ‘baptizing’ him: prosecutors

A Massachusetts man killed his father while “baptizing” him in a pond — in an attempt to exorcise his alcoholic dad’s demons, prosecutors said Tuesday. Jack Callahan, 19, was arrested Monday hours after his mother called Duxbury police at 2 a.m. to report that he arrived home and claimed his father, Scott Callahan, 57, was missing, police said in a statement.
Tennessee StateWREG

Tennessee woman facing death penalty asks for life in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The only woman on death row in Tennessee is fighting to have her sentenced changed to life in prison. Attorneys for Christa Gail Pike have asked the Tennessee Supreme Court to send Governor Bill Lee a recommendation for a life sentence. They said Pike was 18-years-old when she stabbed Colleen Slemmer to death at the University of Tennessee Agriculture campus in Knoxville.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
Law Enforcementhawaiinewsnow.com

City Prosecutor Steve Alm says shooting that killed Lindani Myeni was justified

City prosecutor says fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni was justified, no charges to be filed. In an hour-long news conference Wednesday, City Prosecutor Steve Alm detailed why a months-long investigation by his office concluded the fatal police shooting of Lindani Myeni in April was justified and no charges against the officers involved will be filed.
Colorado Statekezi.com

Colorado Theater Shooting Fast Facts

Here is a look at the July 20, 2012, movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colorado. Twelve people were killed and 70 injured. On July 16, 2015, James Holmes was found guilty on all 165 counts against him: 24 first-degree murder, 140 attempted murder and one count of possession or control of an explosive or incendiary device. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole and is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Complex in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.
Public SafetyPosted by
Black Enterprise

Black Father Sentenced to 20 Years for Killing 5-year-old Son Over Eating Cheesecake Slice

A father of four in Milwaukee, Wisc. named Travis Stackhouse killed his 5-year-old son over a slice of Father’s Day cheesecake. On Tuesday, Stackhouse was sentenced to stay behind bars for 20 years. He will also face eight additional years of extended supervision, per FOX6’s report. In May, Stackhouse pleaded guilty to several felony charges which included “second-degree reckless homicide, neglecting a child, and child abuse-intentionally cause harm.”
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Fox News

Wisconsin man gets 20 years for killing son, 5, in fight over slice of Father’s Day cake

When a 5-year-old Milwaukee boy died in June 2019, the child’s caretakers initially told police he had fallen down a flight of stairs. Eventually, the boy’s father told investigators what really happened: He had punched the child in the stomach and hit him in the face, resulting in death, because the child had eaten the father’s slice of Father’s Day cheesecake, according to a report.
Houston, TXPosted by
CrimeOnline

Gunman shoots random couple at aquarium, killing husband, before turning gun on himself: Police

Police are investigating Thursday’s reported murder-suicide at a Texas aquarium which left two men, including the gunman, dead and a woman wounded. The Houston Chronicle reported that the deadly shooting occurred in a second-floor restaurant at the Downtown Houston Aquarium. The surviving shooting victim, who is in stable condition, reportedly told police that she and her 29-year-old husband, who died, did not know the shooter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy