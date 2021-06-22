Ellertson serves as panelist at the Association for Institutional Research

A research study that considered the ways popular cultural images of math and mathematicians influence the relationship that young people form with the subject found that students believe mathematicians lack social skills and have no personal lives outside of math. Though the report, “Mathematical Images and Identities: Education, Entertainment, Social Justice,” was based on a survey of students in the United Kingdom, George Mason University graduate student Wyatt Rush admits that similar perceptions exist on this side of the Atlantic Ocean and were on his mind when he headed to the University of Delaware to participate in the 16th annual Graduate Student Mathematical Modeling Camp (GSMMC) followed by the 37th annual workshop on Mathematical Problems in Industry (MPI).