Ellertson serves as panelist at the Association for Institutional Research
Shari Ellertson, director of Institutional Research, served as a panelist at the 61st annual forum of the Association for Institutional Research. Jen Snyder, manager of cost study at the University of Delaware, moderated the session “Discipline-Specific Peer Analyses for Instructional Costs and Productivity.” Other panelists included Marcia Preston from the University of Delaware and Mollie Miller from Miami University of Ohio.www.boisestate.edu