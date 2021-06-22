Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

World Bank, African Union join forces to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lawb1_0abPGuGr00
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The World Bank and the African Union said on Monday they would work together to accelerate COVID-19 vaccinations for up to 400 million people across Africa, bolstering efforts to vaccinate 60% of the continent's population by 2022.

In a joint statement, the World Bank and the African Union said their agreement would provide needed resources to the Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) initiative, allowing countries to purchase and deploy more vaccines.

The initiative will complement efforts already underway by the COVAX vaccine-sharing program, which is co-run by the World Health Organization. A WHO official on Monday said more than half of poorer countries receiving doses via COVAX do not have enough supplies to continue. read more

The new World Bank initiative comes amid shortages caused in part by manufacturing delays and Indian supply disruptions, with cases and deaths rising as a third wave of infections sweeps across Africa.

"The World Bank is very pleased to support African countries through this partnership with the African Union to quickly provide hundreds of millions of doses," World Bank President David Malpass said in a statement. "Countries urgently need more pathways for acquiring vaccines that match their needs and have early delivery schedules.”

Strive Masiyiwa, African Union special envoy, said the collaboration between the World Bank and African institutions such as the Africa Import Export Bank and the Africa Centre for Disease Control would provide the capacity to vaccinate at least 400 million people, or 30% of the total African population.

No details were immediately available on the cost of the initiative, but the funds will come from the $12 billion the World Bank has made available for vaccine financing and distribution. The Bank said it expects to be supporting vaccination efforts in 50 countries, two thirds of which are in Africa, by the end of June.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Malpass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Bank#Covid 19#The African Union#Covax#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Manufacturing
Place
Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
World Bank
Related
UEFAalbuquerqueexpress.com

World passes three billion vaccine mark in race to contain Covid-19

More than three billion Covid-19 vaccines have been administered around the world, an AFP tally found. The highly infectious Delta strain of the coronavirus has caught many nations off guard. Some wealthy countries are succeeding in bringing Covid-19 infections down thanks to strong vaccination drives. More than three billion Covid-19...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Kenya secures $130 million from the World Bank for COVID vaccines

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya has secured $130 million of additional funds from the World Bank to help buy vaccines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the bank said on Tuesday. Like other countries around the continent, the East African nation has been hit by deadly waves of COVID-19 infections this year, forcing it to re-impose strict, partial lockdown measures.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Oman expands COVID-19 vaccinations to over 18s

DUBAI, June 29 (Reuters) - Oman on Tuesday said it was expanding its COVID-19 vaccination drive to anyone over the age of 18, as it accelerates what has been the slowest rollout in the Gulf. The wider coverage takes effect on Sunday, the health ministry said in a statement on...
Public HealthVoice of America

South African Firm to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine for African Countries

NAIROBI, KENYA - The South African pharmaceutical company Aspen has begun production of hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine for African countries. To speed up the process, the company is getting a large funding boost from the U.S. government. Speaking during a virtual press briefing Thursday, Mark Marchick,...
WorldWorld Bank Blogs

Remarks to the Media by World Bank Group President David Malpass on World Bank Group Action on COVID-19 Vaccines for Developing Countries

The World Bank Group has made important progress on a number of fronts over the last week. Today, I’ll be announcing some important developments on COVID-19 vaccines for developing countries. Last week, we released our new Climate Change Action Plan, and I’ll discuss those climate actions at the International Conference on Climate in Venice on July 11. We’ve had a series of breakthroughs on Sudan, culminating with the World Bank Board’s approval, on Monday, of the HIPC Decision Point, which continues the path I started last year to achieve currency unification and 90% debt reduction. We’re completing our fiscal year today with a record expansion of financing, including a substantial COVID response and record climate spending.
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Aspen to get up to $713m to produce Covid-19 vaccines for African nations

Aspen Pharmacare is set to receive a long-term funding package of nearly $713m (€600m) to boost the production of Coivd-19 vaccines for countries in the African continent. The funds are provided by the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), the French Development institution, Proparco, German development finance institution, DEG, and the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).
BusinessPosted by
AFP

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent 'devastating' blow to poorest

The world's richest nations must do more to help the poorest countries withstand the "devastating double-blow" of the pandemic and the resulting economic damage, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Wednesday. Warning of a "deepening divergence" between rich and poor, she called on the G20 to take urgent steps to keep developing nations from falling further behind in vaccine access and funding to repair their fortunes. Failure to do so could cost many more lives as new Covid-19 variants spread, the head of the International Monetary Fund said in a blog post ahead of this week's meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. While "speed is of the essence" the price tag would be relatively small.
Worldwsau.com

Find $75 billion to head off next pandemic, top panel tells G20

VENICE (Reuters) – COVID-19 is probably only a forerunner of increasingly dangerous pandemics in the future and governments need to find $75 billion over the next 5 years to prepare for them, a panel of experts told finance ministers of the Group of 20 rich countries on Friday. In a...
Pharmaceuticalsaidshealth.org

G20 Must Deliver on Vaccine Promises

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout to date has been wildly disparate, with the vast majority of doses being bought up and administered by wealthy countries. AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest HIV/AIDS care provider globally, joins the world’s leading multilateral institutions in calling for the G20 to do more to ensure COVID-19 vaccine equity worldwide.
AfricaPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Egypt, Sudan urge UN action on Nile dam, Ethiopia says 'no'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Egypt and Sudan urged the U.N. Security Council on Thursday to undertake “preventive diplomacy” and call for a legally binding agreement to resolve a dispute with Ethiopia over the availability of water from its dam on the Nile River, but Ethiopia insisted the matter can be solved by the African Union and many council members agreed.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Ethiopia's giant Nile dam

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has been building a giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile and has started holding back the water flow from seasonal rains to fill the reservoir behind it for a second year. Egypt is worried the dam will affect the overall flow of the...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Ethiopian PM says massive dam inflicts no ‘significant harm’

Ethiopia’s prime minister on Friday sought to reassure Egypt and Sudan that the filling of his country’s massive new dam on the Nile River “will not inflict any significant harm” on the two nations that are seeking international help to resolve a dispute over the dam’s operations. Prime Minister Abiy...
Fox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy