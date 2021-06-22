Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Schoharie by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Schoharie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND SCHOHARIE COUNTIES At 858 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Berne, or 16 miles southwest of Rotterdam, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Schoharie, Prattsville, Livingstonville, Breakabeen, Central Bridge, Durham, Ashland, Conesville, North Lexington, and Huntersland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, NY
City
Windham, NY
County
Schoharie County, NY
County
Greene County, NY
City
Berne, NY
City
Gilboa, NY
City
Greene, NY
City
Lexington, NY
City
Durham, NY
City
Central Bridge, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
City
Rotterdam, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Huntersland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
NBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy