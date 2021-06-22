Cancel
Avoyelles Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Avoyelles, Rapides by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Avoyelles; Rapides SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 759 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Holloway to near Lecompte. Movement was east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pineville, Marksville, Moreauville, Bordelonville, Effie, Cottonport, Mansura, Lecompte, Hessmer, Plaucheville, Deville, Libuse, Echo, Brouillette, Esler Regional Airport, Lake Ophelia National Wildlife Refuge, Dupont, Poland, Kolin and Centerpoint.

alerts.weather.gov
