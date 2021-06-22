Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Schoharie by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 20:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Schoharie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GREENE AND SCHOHARIE COUNTIES At 858 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Berne, or 16 miles southwest of Rotterdam, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jefferson, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Summit, Schoharie, Prattsville, Livingstonville, Breakabeen, Central Bridge, Durham, Ashland, Conesville, North Lexington, and Huntersland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov