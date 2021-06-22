Cancel
Alexander County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Iredell by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 19:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Gusty winds can blow down trees that are dead, or that have weakened root systems. Outdoor furniture and similar items can be tossed around if not anchored. Seek shelter indoors. Frequent lightning is occurring with this storm. If outdoors, try to get indoors or into a hard topped vehicle. Otherwise, stay away from open areas and isolated high objects such as trees. When indoors, stay away from windows and doors and avoid using wired electronic devices. Do not take a shower or bath. Try to unplug unnecessary appliances before the storm approaches. Target Area: Alexander; Iredell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH INTENSE LIGHTNING WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN ALEXANDER AND NORTH CENTRAL IREDELL COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm with intense lightning 9 miles southeast of Wilkesboro, or 6 miles northwest of Love Valley, moving east at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Love Valley, Vashti and Union Grove. In addition to intense lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible in these areas.

alerts.weather.gov
