Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WARREN AND CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 859 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Whiting to near West Castleton to Hartford, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Glens Falls, Hudson Falls, Whitehall, Fort Edward, Granville, Hartford, Comstock, West Glens Falls, Glens Falls North, West Haven, Putnam, Queensbury, Kingsbury, Mount Hope, Hampton, Fort Ann, Beartown, Dunham Basin, Smiths Basin and Putnam Station. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH