An Aurora police sergeant is on administrative leave after being arrested Monday for allegedly driving drunk while off-duty and fleeing police once they pulled him over. Denver police arrested Aurora Sgt. John Moreland, 41, just after 3 p.m. Monday at 4720 Tower Road after an officer saw him weaving in and out of his lane, according to Moreland’s probable cause statement. Moreland ran away from police after he was stopped but returned to the scene a few minutes later, according to the document.