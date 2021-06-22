Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jacob deGrom dominant in first game of MLB’s grip crackdown, extends scoreless streak to 30 innings

By MATTHEW ROBERSON
CharlotteObserver.com
 18 days ago

If there were any concerns about Jacob deGrom’s arm heading into his start on Monday, those radar gun readings on his first three pitches quieted them immediately. That trio of pitches became a strikeout to Ronald Acuña Jr., one of six deGrom had in the Mets’ 4-2 win over Atlanta. Playing the first of two seven-inning games in a doubleheader, the Mets knew that something spectacular could happen given the smaller number of outs. If not a seven-inning no-hitter, maybe a seven-inning complete game.

www.charlotteobserver.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Ronald Acuña Jr.
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Pablo Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Game One#Mets#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBabc7ny.com

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom's shutout streak ends at 31 innings

NEW YORK -- By the middle of his outing,New York Metsace Jacob deGrom was struggling to find his mechanics, essentially making him a two-pitch pitcher. "Jake is human, right?" New York manager Luis Rojas said. "So, these things are going to happen." A less-dominant version of deGrom gave up two...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Yet Another Dominating Trend From Jacob DeGrom

To put it plainly, New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is good at throwing the baseballs. This is obviously not a groundbreaking statement, but it is amazing how he continues to hit another gear with each season. The awesome part is he’s continuing to find small things to improve upon...
MLBOrlando Sentinel

Jacob deGrom officially says he will not attend the 2021 All-Star Game

The best pitcher in baseball is appreciative of his invite to the All-Star Game, but he is respectfully declining the offer to attend the event this year. Jacob deGrom will skip the Midsummer Classic next week at Coors Field to rest up for the second half of the Mets’ season, he said on Wednesday. DeGrom was the only Met selected as an All Star and this is his fourth-career nod in his eighth season.
MLBaudacy.com

Gerrit Cole: 'Hard to fathom' how dominant Jacob deGrom has been

Gerrit Cole will pitch against the Mets in the upcoming Subway Series, but barring a rainout in Atlanta for the Mets on Thursday night, Jacob deGrom won’t be making an appearance. Still, the Yankee ace has had a chance to watch the Mets ace during his historic 2021 season, and...
MLBNY Daily News

Jacob deGrom doesn’t get hit with the L, but Braves make him bleed in first inning

From the very first batter he faced, it was clear that Thursday night would not be a typical Jacob deGrom day. If not for some late inning heroics to tie the game, he would have gotten a loss, but Dom Smith’s first multi-homer game flipped that script. Instead, the loss went to Seth Lugo, whose costly and foolish error sparked the Braves’ 4-3 walkoff win.
MLBSports Illustrated

Why Mets' Jacob deGrom Is Unlikely To Pitch In This Year's All-Star Game

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is destined to be named to the All-Star team for the fourth time in eight big-league seasons- but don't expect to see him on the mound in this year's 2021 mid-summer classic. DeGrom is scheduled to pitch three more times before the break, including...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Tuesday's game postponed

DeGrom won't start as scheduled Tuesday against the Brewers since the game was postponed due to rain, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. New York attempted to wait out the rain and get the game in Tuesday, but the contest was called off more than two hours after the scheduled start time. The game will be made up via a doubleheader Wednesday, and deGrom will start Game 1 of the twin bill, per DiComo. As a result of the postponement, it should be his final start before the All-Star break.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Mets Walk A Tightrope With Jacob deGrom And The All-Star Game

After the Mets Jacob deGrom’s efficient seven-inning outing today, they have a choice to make. Start him Sunday, or save him for All-Star Game. Do you encourage Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher on the planet, to renege on his decision to skip the All-Star Game Tuesday, his fifth and normal day to pitch – pitch him on a Sunday for a few innings – or do nothing, allowing deGrom a few “days off” to spend leisurely with his family?
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom announces his MLB All-Star Game decision

Next week’s MLB All-Star Game won’t feature the sport’s best pitcher. Jacob deGrom announced Wednesday he will not be pitching in or attending the Midsummer Classic, instead taking the break to rest and prepare for the Mets’ playoff push in the second half of the season. “I’ve thought about it,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy