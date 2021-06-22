Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Hyundai Shows First Official Elantra N Images

By Lewin Day
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The sports sedan looks purposeful, with a sleek, sharp design. Hyundai's N badge is how the Korean automaker designates its sports models, with the unique designator chosen to reference the company's Namyang R&D Center in South Korea. The upcoming Elantra N will be the sixth such release, following on from earlier models like the Veloster N and the upcoming Kona N SUV. In a press release today, Hyundai has dropped the first official images of the new Elantra N, which aims to "turn up the heat" on the four-door sedan platform.

www.thedrive.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Norman
Person
Steve Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Cars#Korean#Namyang R D Center#The Veloster N#Kona N Suv#Elantra N Line#Tcr#N Brand Management#Motorsport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
Country
South Korea
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
Forbes

2021 Hyundai Elantra Limited Review: Surprisingly Marvelous

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra and its hybrid version were unveiled for the first time in 2020 to some considerable fanfare for the apparent “segment firsts” they promised at the time. We took the 2021 Elantra Limited out on the road to see how it fared. High-End Looks at Great-Value Prices.
CarsAutoGuide.com

Hyundai Elantra N Line vs Volkswagen Jetta GLI Comparison: Healthy Competition

Manufacturers still care about enthusiasts and we have proof. Sedans cannot match up to the utility and road presence of a crossover. True. Also true, a crossover can’t handle nearly as well as a sedan or look good while doing it. While the sedan has fallen out of favor among buyers in favor of the crossover, it’s heartening to see automakers still care enough about it (and us) to make sportier versions of their regular ones.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hyundai Elantra N, Kona N Make Brief Appearance In Nurburgring Teaser

July 14 will be the day when Hyundai is going to unveil or announce… something. The attached 15-second cryptic video focuses on the Nürburgring, so we at least know it’s related to the famous German circuit. We also know it involves the Kona N and Elantra N in some capacity as the two performance models make a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at the 0:12 mark.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

VW Polo GTI Facelift First Official Images Released

[UPDATE] Full image gallery has been added below. In addition, the technical specifications have been confirmed: 204-horsepower 2.0 TSI engine with 236 lb-ft (320 Nm), seven-speed dual-clutch automatic-only, and a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) sprint in 6.5 seconds. It was a little over two months ago when Volkswagen...
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Inside the industry: Hyundai-Kia shows no signs of slowing down

Last week, I asked: “Has any marque, Tesla aside, had a better decade than Volvo?” Many wrote back saying, “What about Hyundai-Kia?”. I could wriggle, claiming the transformative Santa Fe was launched as long ago as 2000 and the European-developed i30 in 2007 or that the (UK-centric) breakthrough came in 2009 with the launch of the scrappage scheme, or that the Peter-Schreyer-designed Sportage that really took Kia mainstream arrived in 2010. But I’d probably be under-estimating what it has done in the 10 subsequent years.
Buying Carsmikeshawkia.com

Pre-Owned 2013 Hyundai Elantra GLS FWD 4D Sedan

NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON CARFAX**, LOCAL TRADE**, GOOD SERVICE HISTORY!!!!!. UPFRONT PRICING***NO PRICING GIMMICKS***5 DAY-500 MILE EXCHANGE POLICY***WE FINANCE with APPROVED CREDIT***BUY WITH CONFIDENCE*** WE PAY TOP $$$ for TRADES***We will even show you the CARFAX history report and the service department repair order detailing the maintenance performed on the vehicle prior to it going on our lot. We make every effort to service our pre-owned vehicles for your piece of mind! WE BUY CARS, TRUCKS, VANS AND SUVs... 28/38 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2020 Quartz White Pearl Hyundai Elantra

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, Steel Wheels, Elantra SE, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, Quartz White Pearl, Black w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Cargo Net, Cargo Package (C1), Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 01, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Reversible Cargo Tray, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trunk Hooks. Odometer is 10051 miles below market average! 30/40 City/Highway MPG.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2010 Carbon Gray Mist Metallic Hyundai Elantra

FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Carbon Gray Mist Metallic exterior and Gray interior, GLS PZEV trim. Clean. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, STANDARD EQUIPMENT PKG 1, Local Trade-In. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Subaru WRX: First Images Released

The new 2022 Subaru WRX is finally on its way. The brand has just released the image below, giving us a taste of the latest iteration of the rally icon. Once again, Subaru seems to be departing from the design language of past models and looking more towards their concept renderings for inspiration. Happily, it would appear that the brand has stayed as faithful to the concept as regulations will allow.
CarsMotorAuthority

Hyundai teases Elantra N sport sedan, debut set for July 14

If you thought the 201-horsepower Elantra N Line was the end of the performance road for Hyundai's compact sedan, then you'd be wrong. On Friday Hyundai released a teaser video on YouTube that provided the first official audio of what the Elantra N will sound like while also confirming the sport sedan will debut on July 14. Spoiler: The turbo-4 sounds raw, mean, and makes lots of pops and burbles.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Hyundai N Cars Transformed Into Adorable Pixel Art

Hyundai is on a hot streak with its N Performance line. Here in the US, buyers can get their hands on the 275-horsepower (205-kilowatt) Veloster N, soon to be joined by go-fast versions of the Kona crossover and Elantra sedan. In Europe and elsewhere, Hyundai offers hot N variants of the i20 and i30 – both in sedan and hatchback flavors. Plus there's a bevy of other warm N Line options worldwide.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Lexus GS To Return As A Hydrogen Car

The previous-generation Toyota Mirai featured groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell technology, but its Prius-like styling put off buyers who may have embraced its advanced propulsion system. By comparison, the second-generation 2021 Toyota Mirai is a stunner based on the same rear-wheel-drive TNGA-L platform that underpins the Lexus LS and LC. The latest Mirai is extremely luxurious inside and out; we could even imagine it seeling with a Lexus badge. According to a new rumor, this may happen soon.
Buying CarsMotorAuthority

1994 Audi RS 2 Avant for sale on Bring A Trailer

The 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant may be the automaker's latest and greatest performance wagon, but now there's a chance to own its ancestor. A 1994 Audi RS 2 Avant—the automaker's first RS model—is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer. By choosing the Audi 80 Avant wagon as its...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

BMW X7 Facelift Rendered With Split Headlights After New Spy Shots

It's safe to say BMW's designs have been controversial as of late. Whether it's because of the increasingly larger kidney grilles or the awkward taillights of the new 2 Series Coupe, the Internet consensus is the Bavarians are on a downward path in terms of styling. As always, sales figures will tell the real story as to whether the radical styling changes will negatively impact customer demand.
CarsCNET

2021 Kia K5 GT review: Optima prime

The 2021 Kia K5 GT proves a bad name can't torpedo a good car. Sure, Studebaker Dictator, Ford Probe and Toyota Estima Lucida G Luxury Joyful Canopy are all far worse monikers than K5, but this four-door -- especially in pinnacle GT trim -- is so pleasant and capable, stylish and swift you won't care what it's called.
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen gains OE fitment on redesigned Hyundai Kona

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Hyundai Motor Group has selected Nexen Tire Corp.'s N Priz S Grand Touring Tire as an original equipment fitment on the 2022 Hyundai Kona in the U.S. and South Korea. The four-door, five-seat compact SUV, which has been redesigned, will feature size 215/55R17. "Since the beginning...
Winchester, VAStamford Advocate

Virginia-based Hyundai Dealer Now has New 2022 Hyundai Models Available for Purchase

Apple Valley Hyundai has multiple new 2022 Hyundai models available to buy at dealership. Apple Valley Hyundai—a Hyundai dealership located in Winchester, Virginia—has recently received its first 2022 Hyundai vehicles. Only a select few vehicles are currently available and are currently in limited quantities. More 2022 models are expected to arrive at the dealership in the upcoming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy