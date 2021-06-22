Hyundai Shows First Official Elantra N Images
The sports sedan looks purposeful, with a sleek, sharp design. Hyundai's N badge is how the Korean automaker designates its sports models, with the unique designator chosen to reference the company's Namyang R&D Center in South Korea. The upcoming Elantra N will be the sixth such release, following on from earlier models like the Veloster N and the upcoming Kona N SUV. In a press release today, Hyundai has dropped the first official images of the new Elantra N, which aims to "turn up the heat" on the four-door sedan platform.www.thedrive.com