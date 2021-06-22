Cancel
Pete Davidson has 'no idea' if he'll be back on SNL: 'It's all up in the air'

By Maureen Lee Lenker
EW.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live star Davidson appeared on Weekend Update during the season 46 finale, giving an emotional monologue about "growing up" on the show, which led many to speculate it could be his final episode as a regular cast-member. While sitting down with Gold Derby, the SNL star addressed rumors...

ew.com
