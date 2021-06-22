Roger D. Royal, 71 of Syracuse, passed away on June 19, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 17, 1950 to Dennis & Dorothy (Pfeiffer) Royal in Nebraska City. Roger graduated from Syracuse High School and then attended Milford Tech where he received an associates degree in diesel mechanics. He married Kathy Steinhoff on January 31, 1982 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church. Roger was the owner of Royal Construction. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and attending his grandchildren’s events.