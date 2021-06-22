Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

2-year-old daughter of viral TikTok star dies after rare cancer battle

By Kait Hanson
TODAY.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio social media influencer Kate Hudson and fiancé, Chance Moore, are mourning the death of their daughter, 2-year-old Eliza Adalynn, after her long cancer battle, which was chronicled on the couples' viral TikTok account. Hudson announced the news Monday to her Instagram page. "My sweet baby girl. I don't know...

www.today.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Tiktok Star#Cremation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Health
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdexerto.com

TIkTok star Kate Hudson confirms daughter Eliza has died

After a gruelling battle with a rare form of cancer, TikTok star Kate Hudson has confirmed that her daughter, Eliza, has passed away. TikTok creator, Kate Hudson, spent most of her time on the social media platform sharing videos of her two-and-a-half-year-old, Eliza. In the wake of Eliza not feeling...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

John Travolta is seen in rare photo with daughter Ella and son Benjamin... on his first Father's Day since Kelly Preston died from cancer at 57 almost a year ago

Both John Travolta and his daughter Ella shared images to Instagram on Sunday for Father's Day. The photos were of John - who is best known for his movies Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction - with Ella Blue, 21, and son Benjamin, 10, as they huddled together; both shared sweet notes for their followers.
CancerPosted by
Newsweek

Rhabdoid Tumor Explained After Influencer Kate Hudson's Daughter Dies

Eliza Adalynn Moore, the 2-year-old TikTok star featured on the popular HeyEliza account, has died after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. Moore's mother Kate Hudson, an influencer, announced on Instagram that she died on Sunday, which was Father's Day. Paying tribute to her daughter, Hudson wrote: "My...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Josie Bates Reveals Newborn Daughter Hazel Is in NICU Battling Jaundice Due to ‘Rare’ Blood Condition

Road to recovery. Two days after Josie Bates gave birth to her and Kelton Balka’s daughter Hazel, the couple gave an update on the little one’s health. “From the very beginning of her life, Hazel has been teaching us to honor God’s plans above our own,” the Bringing Up Bates stars captioned a joint Instagram slideshow of hospital pictures on Wednesday, June 16. “Routine bloodwork in the first trimester revealed that Hazel’s pregnancy was complicated by an exceedingly rare blood condition, unlike anything the doctors had seen before. Basically, for reasons unknown and possibly as a result of our previous miscarriage, Josie’s blood and Hazel’s were fighting against each other. We consulted with specialists, prayed and put our tiny daughter’s life in His loving hands. God answered prayers, she overcame odds and all tests began to be overwhelmingly reassuring.”
FitnessSHAPE

Kate Hudson's Muscles Are Quite Literally Quivering During These Core Exercises

Kate Hudson has always been a warrior in the gym - before and after carrying three babies. Since giving birth to her youngest in 2018, though, Hudson's been open about the fact that getting back into her fierce fitness routine hasn't been easy. Still, she's not letting the challenge stop her - and her latest gravity-defying workouts are proof.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

TikTok star Swavy dies at 19 in shooting

Matima Miller, known as Swavy and Babyface.S on TikTok, has reportedly died on July 5. The news was confirmed by his friend and YouTuber Damaury Mikula who posted about the incident on social media. Mikula described the death as “so f**king dumb” and said that Swavy had “got shot”. Miller...

Comments / 7

Community Policy