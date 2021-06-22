Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Mexico president to investigate border shooting of innocents

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 17 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s president vowed to investigate the border shootings that left 19 people dead over the weekend, even as the latest homicide figures showed a rebound in killings nationwide.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said evidence indicated that 15 of the victims were innocent bystanders. The other four dead were suspected gunmen from a group that drove into the northern border city of Reynosa and opened fire indiscriminately.

“Everything indicates that it was not a confrontation, but rather a commando that shot people who were not involved in any conflict,” López Obrador said.

The government of Tamaulipas state, where Reynosa is located, said in a statement there was evidence the killings involved “organized crime,” which in Mexico is generally used to refer to drug cartels. Cartels in the Reynosa area have become increasingly involved in migrant trafficking or charging protection fees to migrant traffickers.

Raymundo Ramos, who leads one of the state’s most active human rights groups, said he believed the killings were related to the June 6 elections that chose new mayors for Reynosa and most other Mexican cities and towns.

“This is clearly an act of post-electoral terror directed at the people of Reynosa, and probably a warning for the rest of the townships in Tamaulipas,” wrote Ramos. Drug gangs in Mexico rely heavily on intimidating or coopting local governments to extort money or gain protection from municipal police.

Reynosa is located across the border from McAllen, Texas, and has been the scene of fighting between factions of the Gulf cartel. But those disputes usually target rival gunmen or security forces. The dead in the Saturday attack included taxi drivers, workers and a nursing student.

On Monday, federal prosecutors said they were taking over the case, in which one suspect has been arrested. The Attorney General’s Office said the attack was “the result of territorial disputes between gangs from Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas and the cartels that operate in Reynosa.” Rio Bravo is located just to the east of Reynosa.

Authorities are still investigating the motive, though in the past, drug cartels have sometimes used random killings of civilians to turn up the heat on rival gangs, or intimidate local authorities.

López Obrador pledged “a thorough investigation.”

María Elena Morera, director of the civic anti-crime group Common Cause, said many people have become inured to such violence.

“Mexicans have become accustomed to all these atrocities, without there being any real reaction,” Morera said. “In the face of so much violence, people prefer not to let the pain in, and turn away.”

The killings Saturday in Reynosa, and the latest nationwide homicide figures, suggest that López Obrador’s “hugs not bullets” crime strategy is doing little to decrease killings.

There were 2,963 homicides in May, the latest month for which figures are available, higher than May 2020 and well above the numbers that prevailed when López Obrador took office in December 2018.

The government says homicides declined 2.9% in the first five months of 2021 compared to 2020, but that may be because January and February of this year were marked by Mexico’s worst coronavirus wave, when public activities were curtailed.

“This is nothing,” Morera said of the drop. “It is as if you keep a patient in a coma and then say he’s doing very well.”

Tamaulipas Gov. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca called the Reynosa victims “innocent citizens,” and said “Criminal organizations must receive a clear, explicit and forceful signal from the Federal Government that there will be no room for impunity, nor tolerance for their reprehensible criminal behavior.”

García Cabeza de Vaca belongs to the rival National Action Party and is himself being investigated by the federal prosecutor’s office for organized crime and money laundering – accusations he says are part of plan by López Obrador’s government to attack him for being an opponent.

Local businessman Misael Chavarria Garza said many businesses closed early Saturday after the attacks and people were very scared as helicopters flew overhead.

On Sunday, he said “the people were quiet as if nothing had happened, but with a feeling of anger because now crime has happened to innocent people.”

The attacks sparked a deployment of the military, National Guard and state police across the city.

The area’s criminal activity has long been dominated by the Gulf cartel and there have been fractures within that group. Experts say there has been an internal struggle within the group since 2017 to control key territories for drug and human trafficking. Apparently, one cell from a nearby town may have entered Reynosa to carry out the attacks.

López Obrador has sought to avoid confrontations with drug cartels, at one point releasing a top trafficker to avoid bloodshed. He prefers to focus on addressing underlying social problems like youth unemployment.

Earlier this month, López Obrador praised the drug cartels for not disrupting the June 6 mid-term voting, even though three dozen candidates were killed during the campaigns.

“People who belong to organized crime behaved very well, in general, there were few acts of violence by these groups,” the president said. “I think the white-collar criminals acted worse.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Drug Cartels#President Of Mexico#Drug Trafficking#Ap#Mexicans#The Federal Government#National Action Party#National Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Disappearances at 50 on Mexico road to border

MEXICO CITY -- As many as 50 people are missing after setting out on three-hour car trips this year between Mexico's industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo on a well-traveled stretch of road that media outlets have dubbed "the highway of death." Relatives say family...
Public Safetykyma.com

Mutilated bodies found on a Mexican highway near the U.S. border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican soldiers found mutilated corpses of nine men on a highway next to the border from Roma, Texas. Police say this incident is the latest massacre and drug cartel battle this month, resembling the darkest days of Mexico's 2006-2012 drug war. The Associated Press...
Politicshaysfreepress.com

Would-be president of Mexico chooses death

“Immortality! God! The soul! What does all this mean?” Don Manuel de Mier y Teran asked a friend in a letter on Jul. 2, 1832. The presidency of Mexico was within his reach, but the tortured general was preoccupied with thoughts of suicide. Gen. Mier y Teran stood head and...
POTUSNew York Post

Immigration agents find 2-year-old abandoned by side of the road in Mexico

Immigration agents found a 2-year-old boy abandoned by the side of the road in Mexico after migrants inside a sweltering truck forced​ the driver to let them out because a man had apparently suffocated inside the trailer, the National Migration Institute said Tuesday. When the agents came upon the truck...
PoliticsGrand Island Independent

Border issue is actually guns going to Mexico

Troopers to the border? Really, Gov. Ricketts? Maybe while they are there they could look into how so many legal firearms are smuggled across the Mexican border. According to Mexican government officials, an estimated 200,000 firearms are smuggled across the Southern border each year. In Mexico the government controls gun...
Public SafetySFGate

Number of missing on Mexico's highway of death rises to 71

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least 71 people have gone missing this year on a highway between Mexico’s industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said Wednesday. Earlier estimates by relatives of the victims — at least half a dozen of whom are U.S. residents...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former top police official in Mexico is arrested for torture

MEXICO CITY — Mexico said Monday it has arrested a former leading police official on charges of torture from nearly a decade ago. Former Federal Police commander Luis Cárdenas Palomino was considered the right-hand man of former security secretary Genaro García Luna. García Luna is now being held on drug trafficking charges in the United States.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Conditions worsen at asylum seekers’ camps in north Mexico

TIJUANA, México (AP) — Crowding and unsanitary conditions are getting worse at informal camps set up in northern Mexico by asylum seekers waiting to make asylum claims in the United States. U.S. President Joe Biden has abandoned some of former president Donald Trump’s hardline policies, most notably one that forced...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two US soldiers charged with smuggling migrants from Mexico

Two U.S. soldiers stationed in Texas have been charged with smuggling two men from Mexico into Texas. The Associated Press reports that Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie, 18, and Emmanuel Oppongagyare, 20, appeared in court on Tuesday. Both are being held in custody under $75,000 bonds. Citing court records, the AP reports...
Politicsanjournal.com

Sad state of affairs grows more bloody

When Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) was sworn into office Dec. 1, 2018, he promised that, “The failed crime and violence strategy will change.” How so?. How so?. “We will address the root causes of crime and violence.”. Meaning what exactly? Illiteracy, too many criminal gangs already in...
Public SafetyPost-Bulletin

US, Colombia sending agents to Haiti to help probe president's killing

BOGOTA/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) — The United States and Colombia said on Friday they will send law enforcement and intelligence officials to assist Haiti after a number of their nationals were arrested for the brutal assassination of President Jovenel Moise. The assassination of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Politicswcn247.com

Payment to Mexican president's brother raises hackles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Video of a man giving a packet of cash to a brother of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has raised hackles in Mexico. López Obrador won office in 2018 on his pledge to fight corruption and live austerely. It is something he personally has done, but his family may be another question. López Obrador's supporters note that the video is from 2015 and the amount involved is relatively small, around $7,500. But the origin of the money is unclear. The president says the money was a personal loan to his brother from a man who later went on to serve in López Obrador's administration.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Illegal immigrants burglarize Texas ranch house, steal weapons and ammo: Border Patrol

A group of undocumented migrants broke into a Texas ranch house near the border with Mexico on Tuesday and stole firearms, ammunition and other items, authorities said. Border agents in the Big Bend Sector responded to the ranch house in Sierra Blanca, Hudspeth County, that had reportedly been burglarized and encountered three armed undocumented migrants, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.
Public SafetyArs Technica

Ten-year hacktivist fugitive Commander X arrested in Mexico

A decade after Chris "Commander X" Doyon skipped out on a federal hacking charge and fled the country, the long arm of US law enforcement this week stretched out its hand and plucked him from Mexico City, where he had claimed political asylum. Doyon now faces all of the original charges for coordinating a 2010 High Orbit Ion Cannon (HOIC) DDoS attack on servers belonging to Santa Cruz, California, plus a serious new charge for jumping bail.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Haiti Police Battle Gunmen Who Killed President, Amid Fears of Chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haiti's security forces were locked in a fierce gun battle on Wednesday with assailants who assassinated President Jovenel Moise at his home overnight, plunging the already impoverished, violence-wracked nation deeper into chaos. The police had killed four of the "mercenaries" and captured two more, Police General Director Leon...
EntertainmentNew York Post

Meet the queens at the top of Mexico’s most ruthless drug cartels

The queens of the Mexican drug cartels are fond of tight jeans, red lipstick and stilettos. They’ve inspired songs and telenovelas. They go by nicknames like “The Little Queen” and “The Missus.”. They’re also as brutal and ruthless as any of their male counterparts, capable of launching all-out war against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy