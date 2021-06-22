Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Jacob deGrom throws five scoreless as New York Mets takes Game 1 from Atlanta Braves

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CyteH_0abPBTWj00

Jacob deGrom continued his historic start to the season Monday afternoon, when he allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and earned the win as the host New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves, 4-2, in the opener of a doubleheader.

Dominic Smith laced what proved to be the decisive three-run double in the fifth for the Mets, who have won twice in their last six games. The Braves have lost eight of 12.

deGrom (7-2), who exited his previous two starts with right flexor tendonitis and right shoulder soreness, looked healthy as he authored another dominant start. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner walked two and struck out six while lowering his ERA to 0.50.

He is the first pitcher in baseball history to allow one earned run or less in 12 consecutive starts.

deGrom was regularly clocked at 100 mph in retiring the first eight batters he faced before walking opposing pitcher Kyle Muller, who was making his first big league plate appearance. He set down the next six before issuing a four-pitch walk to Guillermo Heredia — just deGrom’s third four-pitch walk of the season — with two outs in the fifth.

deGrom’s hopes of authoring an unofficial no-hitter — no-hitters or perfect games in seven-inning doubleheaders are not recognized by Major League Baseball — then evaporated when left fielder Smith and centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. appeared to miscommunicate on a long fly ball by Kevan Smith that landed in between them and bounced over the fence.

With Heredia running on the pitch, the bounce ended up preserving deGrom’s scoreless streak, which he extended to 30 2/3 innings by getting pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval to pop up to third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066X1v_0abPBTWj00 Also Read:
MLB power rankings: New team takes No. 1 spot, Rays plummet into Week 13

The Braves cut the gap in half against Seth Lugo in the sixth, when Freddie Freeman drew a one-out walk and Ozzie Albies followed with a two-run homer. Lugo retired the next two batters and Edwin Diaz threw a perfect seventh for his 15th save.

Jonathan Villar built the Mets’ first run in the first, when he drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a bunt by Francisco Lindor, took third on Dominic Smith’s flyout and scored on a wild pitch.

Muller (0-1) allowed just the one run on one hit and two walks while striking out three over four innings in his first big league start.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Ozzie Albies
Person
Seth Lugo
Person
Kyle Muller
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Pablo Sandoval
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Rays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBNew York Post

Jacob deGrom will skip MLB All-Star Game under these Mets conditions

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom wryly suggested Tuesday that he hasn’t been selected to the National League All-Star team yet, so maybe he doesn’t face much of a choice after all. But should the pitcher charting one of the best seasons in modern baseball history get chosen to the July 13...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets: Trading for Jose Berrios, Josh Donaldson secures the NL East

New York Mets trade rumors are beginning to climb out from their cave and one of the first was related to Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former MVP is certainly an intriguing piece for the Mets to potentially add. While not the superstar he was in his prime, Donaldson can still hit baseballs a long distance and with regularity.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets fall to Braves on night Jacob deGrom is mortal

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom became mortal for a few minutes Thursday night, just enough time to bury the Mets in the kind of hole their floundering lineup is often incapable of escaping. Dominic Smith eventually got the Mets back to level ground, but the mojo was short-lived. Seth Lugo’s misguided...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB trade rumors: Mets interested in slugger who trolled Yankees’ Gerrit Cole?

The Mets could use a big bopper at the hot corner, and they could turn to the guy who blew up Gerrit Cole with sticky stuff allegations as a fix. The Amazins have reached out to the Twins about former American League MVP Josh Donaldson, according to SNY’s Andy Martino, as the July 31 trade deadline fast approaches. But money could be a hold-up.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets turn to Jacob deGrom on heels of split with Phillies

The New York Mets have scored two or fewer runs in eight of their last 11 games. Fortunately, their best pitcher -- and arguably best hitter -- will be on the mound and in the lineup Saturday afternoon. New York's Jacob deGrom looks to continue his dominance when he faces...
MLBTimes Herald-Record

NY Mets ace Jacob deGrom selected to his fourth All-Star Game, but will he pitch in it?

NEW YORK — And now, we have perhaps the least surprising news of 2021:. New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, the best pitcher in baseball, made his fourth All-Star Game. “It’s definitely an honor any time you get named to this,” deGrom said on the field at Yankee Stadium prior to Sunday’s doubleheader against the Yankees. “You want to be considered one of the best.”
MLBTMZ.com

Jacob DeGrom Horses Around With Teammate Before Game, Mets Fans Freak Out!

Jacob deGrom decided to have a little fun before NY's game Tuesday ... horsing around with a teammate in pregame warmups -- and it has Mets fans absolutely TRIGGERED!!!. The scene was captured by MLB Network cameras hours before the Mets' game against the Braves in Atlanta ... and it was pretty silly -- deGrom wrestled a teammate to the ground in hilarious WWE fashion.
MLBAsbury Park Press

NY Mets pick up Jacob deGrom after rare slow start, but fall to Braves in walk-off fashion

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, the Mets lost to the Braves by 18 runs. On Thursday, the Mets lost by only a run. The second probably stings more, given how it occurred. The Braves beat the Mets, 4-3, on Freddie Freeman's walk-off infield single to cap a flurry of wild and wacky events in the bottom of the ninth — an inning in which the ball never left the infield.
MLBNewsday

Mets lose to Atlanta on walk-off hit in ninth; Jacob deGrom fans 14 after shaky start

ATLANTA — Luis Rojas has long preached the gospel of resilience. He talks about it when the Mets come from behind, or when yet another player goes down with an injury. He even nodded to it after their blowout loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. He had to be thinking about it on Thursday, when the best player on the team, Jacob deGrom, came out looking remarkably human.
SportsStatesboro Herald

Braves outlast deGrom, take series over Mets

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman just wanted another chance after striking out four times. The reigning NL MVP singled home the winning run with a low line drive that deflected off reliever Seth Lugo in the ninth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 4-3 on Thursday night despite 14 strikeouts by Mets ace Jacob deGrom.
MLBaustinnews.net

After 20-run outburst, Braves face Mets and Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 20-2 on Wednesday night, the second time this season the Braves have scored 20 runs and the first time they've ever done it against the Mets. It might have been a good idea to save a few of those runs for Thursday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy