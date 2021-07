If you work in such a company, then you might be interested to learn that Google has recently made some small changes to Calendar invites where it seems that users can now specify if they are attending a meeting in person, like physically, or virtually. According to Google, “Then, both the organizer and guests will be able to see how attendees are planning to attend the meeting in the event detail. This will help meeting attendees know what to expect when joining a meeting, and prepare accordingly.”