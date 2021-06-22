Cancel
Buying Cars

Every Rolls-Royce, Bentley offered sells during RM Sotheby’s auction

By Bob Golfen
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All 26 grand luxury cars from Rolls-Royce and Bentley were sold by RM Sotheby’s during the Passion for Elegance auction in Liechtenstein, with a total result of CHF11,134,125 (CHF is the symbol for Swiss Franc; the total in US dollars is $12,126,098, including auction fees). The cars came from a...

ClassicCars.com

ClassicCars.com

Phoenix, AZ
