Edgar Wright Had To Make Some Hard Cuts Editing The Sparks Brothers, But There Are Some Excellent Bonuses On The Way To Fans
In the making of The Sparks Brothers, director Edgar Wright took on a massive challenge. Sparks, the band at the center of the new documentary, has a history that spans more than 50 years, and not only is that a hell of a lot of time to cover in a standard-length movie, but things only get more intense when you consider the subject's near-constant output of new music. There was never really a possibility on the table that the film would be able to cover absolutely everything – meaning that there was always going to exist the hardship of making some difficult cuts and leaving some great material on the editing room floor.