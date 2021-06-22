Flood Watch issued for Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Remain weather aware and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Remember, never drive through flooded roadways as the water may be too deep for safe passage. Target Area: Assumption; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Western Orleans FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Watch for portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Assumption, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River. * Through Tuesday evening. * With saturated soils from recent rain, any additional thunderstorms with efficient rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding. * High rainfall rates could overwhelm drainage capacity leading to ponding of water in low lying and poor drainage areas. Flash flooding could occur in areas where the heaviest rain falls.