Flood Advisory issued for Crockett by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 19:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Crockett The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Crockett County in west central Texas * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 747 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall will cause flooding of arroyos, small streams, low water crossings and streets. Also, motorists should be prepared for ponding of water on Interstate 10. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozona. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 351 and 368.