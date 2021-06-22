Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morris, Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 20:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Morris; Sussex; Warren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MORRIS...SUSSEX AND EAST CENTRAL WARREN COUNTIES At 854 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near High Point to Budd Lake, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. This line has a history of wind damage in Northampton and Warren Counties. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Newton, Montague, Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Mount Arlington, Franklin, Stanhope, Hamburg, Netcong, Ogdensburg, Sussex, Branchville, Andover, High Point, Lake Mohawk, Greendell, Vernon Valley, Green Pond, Pellettown and Allamuchy-Panther Valley. This includes Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 18 and 31. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
