Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:34:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Big Black River Near Bovina affecting Warren and Hinds Counties. Big Black River Near Bentonia affecting Madison and Yazoo Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Big Black River Near Bovina. * Until Thursday evening. * At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.4 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Big Black River Bovina 28.0 35.4 Tue 8 am CDT 33.2 26.1 19.9