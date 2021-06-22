PASADENA POLICE DEPARTMENT

207 N. GARFIELD AVE.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA 91101

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, June 21, 2021

For More Information:

Commander Mark Goodman (626) 744-4572

Pasadena Police Department Conducting “Know Your Limit” and DUI Operations

Pasadena, Calif. – On Friday, June 25, 2021, the Pasadena Police Department will have officers out in the community educating the public on how to monitor their alcohol intake and “know your limit.”

The “Know Your Limit” program is intended to raise awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving, and how little it takes to reach the legal limit to drive a vehicle. It is illegal for anyone 21 or older to drive with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08% or higher.

The “Know Your Limit” campaign will be held in the city of Pasadena. During this time, officers will ask patrons how many drinks they have consumed and whether they believe it is safe to drive. Officers will provide information on the impacts of alcohol on one’s ability to drive, and the consequences of a DUI.

“The goal is to help people understand the effects of alcohol so they can make smart decisions about how they get home,” Pasadena Police Department, Commander Mark Goodman said. “It only takes a few drinks to impair, and that’s why it is important that people know their limit.”

A person’s height, weight, food intake, drug and/or medication use and how much they drink over a time period are all factors that affect their BAC. According to the California Driver Handbook, it takes two drinks consumed within one hour by a woman between 120-160 pounds and three drinks by a man between 180-220 pounds to be over the legal limit. One drink is based on 1.5 oz. of liquor (40% alcohol), 12 oz. of beer (4.5% alcohol) or a 5 oz. glass of wine (12% alcohol). The BAC lowers at a rate of .01% for every 40 minutes between drinks.

In addition to the “Know Your Limit” program, the Pasadena Police Department will have additional officers out on patrol on Friday, June 25, 2021 looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Pasadena Police Department remains committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Commander Mark Goodman said.

The Pasadena Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.