Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

High travel interest and employee shortages create airline obstacles

By Cayley Urenko
WHSV
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Increased interest in people traveling and a shortage of staff is causing hundreds of American Airlines flights to be canceled through mid-July. To minimize impact at a specific airport, American Airlines reports there will be a bigger effect in Dallas-Fort Worth, which is an American Airlines hub. The company is anticipating 50 to 80 flight cancelations per day going forward, according to a spokesperson.

www.whsv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Lifestyle
Harrisonburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Travel
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
POTUSNBC News

Biden fires Trump-appointed Social Security Administration chief

President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul after he refused a request to resign, a White House official told NBC News. Saul, who was appointed to lead the agency by former President Donald Trump, was notified that his employment was terminated immediately, according to the official.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...

Comments / 0

Community Policy