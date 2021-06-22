High travel interest and employee shortages create airline obstacles
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Increased interest in people traveling and a shortage of staff is causing hundreds of American Airlines flights to be canceled through mid-July. To minimize impact at a specific airport, American Airlines reports there will be a bigger effect in Dallas-Fort Worth, which is an American Airlines hub. The company is anticipating 50 to 80 flight cancelations per day going forward, according to a spokesperson.www.whsv.com