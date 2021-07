Raspberries on a power line cutover! Amazing! I was picking away and I had a meeting to attend and had a key chain that had a timer on it that I had set to the proper time to get me to the meeting. As I stepped over an old stump the timer went off and it sounded just like a rattlesnake. I jumped three feet and tore through the brambles all the way to the road. When I realized it was the timer I looked around to make sure nobody saw my panic! Berries were quite tasty.. cranked some ice cream and enjoyed!