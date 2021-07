Charlotte 49ers head coach Will Healy has announced the hiring of Tyler Hancock as the program's Special Teams Coordinator. "We are really lucky to add Tyler Hancock to our staff!" said Healy, who will begin his third season with the 49ers this fall. "He has an incredible knowledge of special teams, specialists as well as scheme, and will do an incredible job of bringing an emphasis to that phase of the game. He is a tremendous staff fit and does an excellent job of creating lasting relationships with his players, both on and off the field.