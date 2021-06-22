Washington Nationals: Apologies To Kyle Schwarber

MIAMI — Tracy Smith knows what it is like to be Cody Poteet, the Miami Marlins starter who was on the wrong end of two more home runs for Kyle Schwarber on Thursday night. And Smith also knows what it’s like to be Archie Bradley, Taijuan Walker, Jeurys Familia, Sean Reid-Foley, Robert Gsellman, Clay Holmes, Johnny Cueto and Kevin Gausman — all the pitchers who have been burned, some of them twice, in a historic stretch that began June 12, when Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez bumped Schwarber to the leadoff spot and decided the next day to keep him there.