– El Paso County continues its commitment to the long-term recovery of local small businesses and nonprofits with the allocation of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funds for the second round of Regional Business Relief Fund grants. The Regional Business Relief Fund will provide tangible assistance to local businesses and nonprofits as they transition from relief to recovery. The Fund will be facilitated by the county’s Department of Economic Development, in partnership with Colorado Enterprise (CEF), a certified CDFI and nationally recognized SBA non-profit lender.