On Sunday, June 27, 2021, Police Deputy Rule conducted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle at Tippecanoe Avenue and Pacific Street in the city of San Bernardino. The driver of the vehicle identified as Ryan Smith, 35, of San Bernardino, was detained. Smith was on felony probation and had an outstanding no-bail warrant issued by Probation. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Kristina Mical, 31, of Yucaipa. During a patdown search, Mical advised she had a pistol hidden inside the front of her pants. A black semi-automatic .45 caliber handgun was located. A record check revealed the firearm was stolen out of Bakersfield.