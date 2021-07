By the end of 2020, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia had installed 98% of the operational PV capacity in Southeast Asia. But Vietnam was the only country that continued to steadily install PV systems throughout 2020. About 76% of installations in Vietnam came from the rooftop segment, thanks to a looming FIT deadline. The remaining 24% were ground-mount projects under the feed-in tariff (FIT) 2 regime. Thailand and the Philippines are currently driven by rooftop installations up to 5 MW. In Malaysia, large-scale solar (LSS) projects have contributed to recent growth beyond rooftop systems. As emerging markets, Cambodia and Indonesia have also seen some development in large-scale projects.