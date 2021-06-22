Carl Nassib: 5 Things To Know About 1st Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay
Learn more about the Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman who has made history by coming out while still playing for the NFL. Carl Nassib, a defensive lineman for the Las Vegas Raiders, has become the first active NFL player in league history to come out as gay. The football player, 28, shared his truth in a new Instagram video on June 21, explaining that he has “been meaning to do this for a while now” and “finally [feels] comfortable getting it off my chest.”hollywoodlife.com