Carl Nassib: 5 Things To Know About 1st Active NFL Player To Come Out As Gay

Take one look at Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s recent coming out (making him the first active out LGBTQ+ player in the NFL) and it’s easy to scoff at the surplus of headlines framing this as historic. Another wealthy, conventionally attractive, cisgender white gay guy coming out of the closet? *Very Miranda Priestly voice* Groundbreaking. And yet this one might be worth further examination if viewed through the prism of impact. According to a 2019 research brief conducted by The Trevor Project, LGBTQ+ youth who report having at least one accepting adult were 40 percent less likely to report a suicide attempt. As Conner Mertens told me the morning after Nassib’s coming out, “Maybe some kid is sitting around watching SportsCenter with their dad tonight and finally have a window to talk about their sexuality.” Adds the former player who became the first active LGBTQ+ college football player when he came out in 2014, “Not to mention other NFL players who won’t have to be the ‘first’ anymore.”