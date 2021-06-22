Bibb 14-year-old arrested, charged in shooting death at Majestic Gardens apartment complex

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a teen involved in the murder of 18-year-old Marquavious Wright at the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road last week. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Shamar Smith was arrested Monday at the Bowden Homes apartment complex. He was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center, where he is charged with felony murder as an adult.