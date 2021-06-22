Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bibb County, GA

Bibb 14-year-old arrested, charged in shooting death at Majestic Gardens apartment complex

Posted by 
13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a teen involved in the murder of 18-year-old Marquavious Wright at the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road last week. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Shamar Smith was arrested Monday at the Bowden Homes apartment complex. He was taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center, where he is charged with felony murder as an adult.

www.13wmaz.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bibb County, GA
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
Bibb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Majestic#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Warner Robins, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

Man killed in shooting at Warner Robins Walmart identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 502 Booth Road Wednesday night. According to a news release on the Warner Robins Police Department's Facebook page, the call came in just after 9:30 p.m. about shots fired in the area.
Cochran, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

Search ramps up in Cochran for missing 13-year-old girl

COCHRAN, Ga. — Cochran Police say they're helping search for a 13-year-old girl who's been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Chief Jeff Trawick says a volunteer search team will also start to look around the Beech Street area starting around 4 p.m. Thursday. Nastasha Brown was last seen around 4 p.m....
Bibb County, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

Victims in south Bibb County murder-suicide identified

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating what's believed to be a murder-suicide in the southern part of Bibb County. According to Bibb PIO Emmett Bivins, the call came in around 11 a.m. Wednesday for a person shot at a home in the 200-block of Golden Ocala Boulevard.
Macon, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

1 hospitalized after south Macon shooting

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting left a man injured Wednesday. According to Emmett Bivins with the sheriff's office, it happened at a home on Dewey Street around 1 p.m. He says it started as an argument between two men, and ended with...
Macon, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

Deputies looking for man who robbed east Macon Family Dollar

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Family Dollar in Macon on Wednesday morning. According to a release, the robbery took place around 8 a.m. at the store located at 3656 Jeffersonville Road. It says a man entered the...
Washington County, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

11-year-old arrested, charged with arson in Washington County fires

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old was arrested and charged with arson after a fire that happened at a trailer home on Highway 242 on Sunday. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the juvenile faces 3 counts of arson in separate fires that happened at the mobile home in rural Washington County near Bartow as well as at Park Avenue Apartments in Sandersville on July 1.
Warner Robins, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

Man shot, killed in Warner Robins has been identified

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The department says on Facebook, just before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers got a call about a man on the ground around 1000 Executive Court. That is off North Pleasant Hill Road near Watson Boulevard.
Dublin, GAPosted by
13WMAZ

Argument between Dublin couple led to fatal shooting, police say

DUBLIN, Ga. — Police are releasing new details Thursday after a Dublin woman was found dead in her home and her husband was charged with her murder. According to Chief Tim Chatman, Ben and Tiffani Whitaker got into an argument sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning that ended with her being shot at least once.

Comments / 11

Community Policy