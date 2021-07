Plus his signature crystal-clear, okra-stamped ice cubes. CM: Tell us about your experience as a mixologist?. In 2012, I was hired as a bartender for Demi Monde in New York with the guys from Death & Co. That was really my hands-on training, and it was better than learning from a book. In 2018, I went to Mumbai and opened Miss T that got nominated as the best bar in India. Two years later, I was back in the US, and I had gone to Fort Myers when the space for Coterie became available; by December 1, 2020, I was signing papers to open in Charleston.