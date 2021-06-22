Buffalo Bills reportedly considering temporarily playing at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Weekends in the fall typically feature 100,000 screaming college football fans at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. Now, it could be a temporary home for the Buffalo Bills faithful.

According to WJAC, reports from western New York are that the State College site could be used for Bills’ home games if the team is not able to extend its lease at its current home, Highmark Stadium. The team is looking to build a new stadium, and the current lease will need to be extended beyond 2023.

Another option the team is reportedly considering is playing in Toronto.

The Penn State connections make more sense, however. The team’s owner, Terry Pegula, graduated from Happy Valley and also owns the Buffalo Sabres. He donated more than $100 million to the university to build a hockey arena on campus.

There are some logistical issues as well, should this plan actually come to be. Centre County is far from a bustling metropolis, and scheduling games for the Nittany Lions and the Bills would pose a challenge in terms of having enough accomodations for home fans and visitors. The stadium is also not set up to be used when the weather gets frigid later in the season.

