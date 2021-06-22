Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buffalo Bills reportedly considering temporarily playing at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SI3rM_0abP5V2S00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Weekends in the fall typically feature 100,000 screaming college football fans at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium. Now, it could be a temporary home for the Buffalo Bills faithful.

According to WJAC, reports from western New York are that the State College site could be used for Bills’ home games if the team is not able to extend its lease at its current home, Highmark Stadium. The team is looking to build a new stadium, and the current lease will need to be extended beyond 2023.

Another option the team is reportedly considering is playing in Toronto.

The Penn State connections make more sense, however. The team’s owner, Terry Pegula, graduated from Happy Valley and also owns the Buffalo Sabres. He donated more than $100 million to the university to build a hockey arena on campus.

There are some logistical issues as well, should this plan actually come to be. Centre County is far from a bustling metropolis, and scheduling games for the Nittany Lions and the Bills would pose a challenge in terms of having enough accomodations for home fans and visitors. The stadium is also not set up to be used when the weather gets frigid later in the season.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
56K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Pegula
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Stadium#College Football#American Football#Penn State#State College#The Buffalo Bills#The State College#Happy Valley#The Buffalo Sabres#The Nittany Lions#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Former 5-star Ohio State signee announces transfer to Big Ten program

Former Ohio State football player Tyreke Johnson is joining the Nebraska football team. After spending three years with the Ohio State football program, former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is transferring to another Big Ten school to play for Scott Frost’s Nebraska football team. Johnson had entered the transfer portal back...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
Michigan StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Could Michigan and Penn State prevent Ohio State football’s 2023 roster from achieving ‘Super Team’ status?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is putting itself in a position to have a “Super Team” in 2023. It will be a roster headlined by a plethora of five-star talent, players considered the top players at their positions coming out of high school and plenty of depth behind them. It’s a team that could dominate the college football landscape for six months then steal the show at the NFL Draft in the spring.
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State men's soccer announces 2021 regular season schedule

Penn State has its list of opponents set for the 2021 season. The Nittany Lions announced the schedule via university release on Tuesday. The season opens in a nonconference matchup with George Mason on Aug. 26. The blue and white follow with nonconference matchups against West Virginia, American, Penn and...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills’ most overrated players

With a deep and talented roster and coming off a highly successful regular and postseason run the Buffalo Bills aren’t necessarily immune from rostering players who may not deserve their oversized reputations. That may be because their talent doesn’t match their role on the team, or that their salary isn’t commiserate with their talent. Today, we’re going to have a debate about those players who we think are the most “overrated” on the Bills. Below are four options, but feel free to discuss additional names in the comments.
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football’s opening game just got more difficult

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 13: Seth Green #17 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers runs with the ball against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Minnesota 30-14. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) The Ohio State football team will face a...
College SportsState College

Penn State Men’s Hockey: Nittany Lions to Host Maine

Penn State men’s hockey will host the University of Maine at Pegula Ice Arena this fall on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Penn State has yet to announce the home series but Maine released its complete out of conference schedule earlier on Tuesday. Penn State is expected to announce out of conference opponents soon, although the Big Ten schedule is slated to be released later in the summer.
Morgantown, WVOnward State

Penn State Women’s Soccer Releases Fall Schedule

The reigning Big Ten regular-season champions have their path to another trophy set after Penn State women’s soccer announced its 17-game schedule on Thursday. The first seven matches of the season will be against non-conference opponents before the Big Ten slate gets underway on September 19 against Rutgers. Penn State will open the season on Thursday, August 19, against UMass at Jeffrey Field. It will be the first sporting event of the academic year for Penn State.
NFLBuffalo News

Bills Mailbag: After Josh Allen, who's the toughest player to replace on Buffalo's roster?

Let’s get right to Part 2 of the most recent Bills Mailbag …. Jay Skurski answers all of your Buffalo Bills questions in the latest edition of the Bills Mailbag. Matt Corey asks: Bills went practically all in on defensive line this year with draft/free-agent signings. What position do Bills go after next offseason/draft? Is Mitch Trubisky on the Bills’ roster after the trade deadline? Matt Milano most impactful player on the field (not named Josh)?
Penn, PADigital Collegian

Penn State men's lacrosse earns commitment from 2022 midfielder

Penn State is dipped into the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday. Long stick midfielder Ryan O'Connor committed to the Nittany Lions, per his high school’s Twitter. O’Connor was an All-American this past spring and is listed as a 3-star prospect. He flipped his commitment after initially committing to Villanova in November.
Footballchatsports.com

Plays That Defined the 2020 Buffalo Bills Tournament: “Conference” Championships

We’re nearing the finish line in our annual quest to crown a single play to define the entire season. Think hard Rumblers as the stakes are only getting higher. You get one play to illustrate the story that was the 2020 season. Which play is the best stand-in for 19 games over the course of more than four months? It’s not an easy decision, but at least we’ve whittled down the field.
Hockeywilliamsonhomepage.com

North Dakota, Penn State to play in 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game

Nearly a year and a half after being first announced, North Dakota and Penn State will finally face one another in the 2021 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Bridgestone Arena on Oct. 30. It will mark the first meeting between the two schools, which were initially supposed to...
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

National Buffalo Wing Festival to be held at Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — ​The National Buffalo Wing Festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary in a few months, but it will look a lot different than years past, mainly because it's taking place at Highmark Stadium this year. As usual, it will be held over Labor Day weekend, but unlike...
Oregon StateKXL

Ducks And Beavers To Play In Front Of Full Stadiums This Fall

EUGENE, Ore. – With the state reopening Wednesday, the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers say their football stadiums will be at full capacity this Fall. The Ducks open the season at home against Fresno State on September 4th, while the Beavers welcome back fans on September 11th against Hawaii.
SportsGoPSUsports.com

Penn State Announces 2021 Women's Volleyball Schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – — Penn State women's volleyball and head coachRuss Rose announced on Monday the complete 2021 schedule, which includes 10 non-conference matches and a full 20-match Big Ten slate. The schedule features 11 matches against teams that competed in last season's NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions are...

Comments / 0

Community Policy