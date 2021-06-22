Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Flight 2021 | Episode 1

newyorkjets.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jets offseason takes off with the search for a new head coach. With 10 draft picks in the fold and significant salary cap space, the staff embarks on a pivotal offseason under the leadership of third-year General Manager, Joe Douglas.

www.newyorkjets.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Finally Found Their Wide Receiver Three

For several years, Vikings fans have called on GM Rick Spielman to secure a true #3 wide receiver. You can never count out a blockbuster move by Spielman, but all indications say Chad Beebe has already taken that role. Before looking at Beebe, it’s important to understand how many capable...
NFLRevenge of the Birds

5 Key Takeaways from Episode 3 of Cards Flight Plan 2021

The Arizona Cardinals’ behind the scenes’ look aka CARDS FLIGHT PLAN got back to basics this season with a look into a normal OTA and Minicap. Coming off of the pandemic, rookies and veterans alike got a chance to workout, do drills, get on the field for drills and installs and overall just get to know their teammates.
NFL247Sports

Report: Allen Robinson extension 'unlikely to happen' before deadline

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Aside from the quarterback position, arguably one of the biggest storylines for the Chicago Bears this offseason has been the contract situation with wide receiver Allen Robinson. And with a July 15th deadline looming to get a deal done, it doesn't appear as if the two sides are close to a resolution.
NFLraisingzona.com

Patrick Peterson already making his new teammates mad in Minnesota

Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson has been making his presence felt during his first few weeks with the Minnesota Vikings. When the Arizona Cardinals trot onto the field for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennesse Titans in the upcoming season, it’s going to be odd to see someone other than Patrick Peterson wearing the No. 21 jersey for the first time since 2010.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

Underclass Games: Ball Flight

On Wednesday, June 16th PBR Arizona had a chance to hold its Underclass Games. This event is held at the beginning of the summer each year and gives us an opportunity to start to get a feel for some of the younger prospects that our state has to offer. This event features some of the top prospects in the 2024-2025 grad class from all around the state of Arizona. This has become a popular event as players start to get their names out there and start their HS baseball careers.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

NFL Network: Who's The Most Underappreciated Jets Player?

Each offseason Cynthia Frelund, NFL Network's analytics expert, combs through each team’s roster and picks one player who is underappreciated. That player for the Jets is DL John Franklin-Myers. "Next Gen Stats shows that Franklin-Myers racked up 27 quarterback pressures in 2020, which was tied with Tarell Basham for the...
NFLUSA Today

Jets training camp 90-man roster preview: Defensive linemen

The Jets have lacked in a lot of areas in recent years, but the defensive line has not been one of them. New York has been solid in the trenches the last couple of seasons, ranking as one of the better run-stopping units in football. The group got even stronger this offseason thanks to the signings of Carl Lawson and Sheldon Rankins and stands to be a force in 2021 with incumbents Quinnen Williams, Foley Fatukasi and John Franklin-Myers all back for Robert Saleh’s first season as head coach.
NFLfantasypros.com

Matt Breida could be fighting for a roster spot in Buffalo

Bills free agent acquisition RB Matt Breida will have to impress at training camp to earn his roster spot. (ESPN.com) Breida brings an element to the Bills' RB room that they currently lack: speed. However, one of the NFL's fastest backs will have to prove his worth this offseason to secure a spot on the roster. Antonio Williams looked solid in a limited fashion in 2020 and will likely be his main competition. Breida's league minimum contract by no means guarantees his place on the roster and could make him a cut candidate if he doesn't show out at training camp.
MLBFakeTeams

The Double Switch: Episode 9

Welcome back to the Double Switch! Get used to it!. 2:00 - Introducing Skyler Carlin (our other MLB DFSer) and Fake Teams adding to the MLB DFS discourse. 3:00 - MLB DFS Wars update! Seth Klein and Jamie Calandro lead the pack with just two weeks to go! If you are a tout in ANY form and want to play in our post-ASB competition, reach out by commenting or to @HeathCapps on Twitter. And...join us in donating to Lost Boyz Inc. if you have the funds!
NFLCat Scratch Reader

Panthers 2021 season opener countdown: 67 days to go

We’re 67 days away from the Carolina Panthers 2021 season opener, so that means today’s countdown piece is devoted to No. 67 on the roster — guard John Miller. Former Buffalo Bill and Cincinnati Bengal John Miller could be entering training camp in a battle for the starting right guard role.
NFLYardbarker

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Not Long for the 49ers

If there was any doubt that the 49ers went into the offseason looking to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo, it was erased when Kyle Shanahan joined the Flying Coach podcast hosted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and NFL Network's Peter Schrager. When the topic of the Rams...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Signed A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have made a couple of notable moves at the wide receivers position. Dallas might have the best top-end wide receiver talent in the National Football League. The Cowboys’ top three of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup might be as good as it gets. Jerry Jones’...
NFLblackandteal.com

Jaguars roster: 3 veterans the team should pursue if released

It was refreshing to see the Jacksonville Jaguars be aggressive in this year’s free agency period. Last offseason, they looked more interested in hoarding cap space and draft picks. Their biggest additions were linebacker Joe Schobert and tight end Tyler Eifert. While the former turned out to be a solid acquisition, the latter is no longer with the team.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers training camp 90-man roster preview: Edge rushers

If everything falls into place, the Green Bay Packers might have the best group of pass-rushing outside linebackers in the NFL in 2021. Za’Darius Smith has 26 sacks in his first two seasons in Green Bay, Preston Smith must bounce back after a disappointing 2020 season and Rashan Gary looks like a star in the making entering his third season. There might be question marks behind the top three, but the Packers’ trio could be as productive as any pass-rushing group in football this season.
NFLganggreennation.com

New York Jets Flight Connections 7/9/21

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With so many new pieces on the offense, the Jets have taken another step into the revolving door - with hopes that this time it’ll be different. Joe Douglas has completely turned over an underperforming unit and has started to put the pieces together for a potential long term solution. Douglas was known to have a keen eye during his time with the Eagles, though so far his success has been a mixed bag with the Jets. Now that there’s a new era in New York though, there’s a firm direction and ability to build with a vision. We’ll see soon enough if Douglas is able to turn that vision into a tangible victory. With Zach Wilson at the helm, Douglas’ future hinges on the success of his rookie quarterback. For all of us, let’s hope that future bodes well for green and white. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.
NFLchatsports.com

Carolina Panthers are the perfect fit for free agent Geno Atkins

(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati via IMAGN Content Services) Geno Atkins. The Carolina Panthers have plenty of cap space left to take a chance on one or more of the remaining veteran free agents. There is no better fit than Geno Atkins. One of the Carolina Panthers’ strengths is their underrated defensive line....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 Chicago Bears roster rank: 75-71

With the days until training camp being counted down we will make them go faster by counting down the Chicago Bears roster. This list will go from 90 down to 1 and rank the Bears based on their potential value in 2021. This will look into what their value would be in a best-case, and how much it would hurt the roster if he were lost in a worst-case.
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Stefon Diggs’ Tweet Makes Buffalo Bills Fans Laugh: Makes Vikings Fans Angry

It won't be long now Bills Mafia. Training camp starts in less than four weeks and it's safe to say that 2021 is one of the most anticipated seasons in Buffalo Bills' history. Stefon Diggs was arguably the best trade acquisition in Buffalo sports history. He led the NFL in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535) as he and quarterback Josh Allen led one of the best offenses in the NFL; on the way to an AFC East division title and a trip to the AFC Championship game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy