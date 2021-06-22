Flight 2021 | Episode 1

Good morning, GGN! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. With so many new pieces on the offense, the Jets have taken another step into the revolving door - with hopes that this time it’ll be different. Joe Douglas has completely turned over an underperforming unit and has started to put the pieces together for a potential long term solution. Douglas was known to have a keen eye during his time with the Eagles, though so far his success has been a mixed bag with the Jets. Now that there’s a new era in New York though, there’s a firm direction and ability to build with a vision. We’ll see soon enough if Douglas is able to turn that vision into a tangible victory. With Zach Wilson at the helm, Douglas’ future hinges on the success of his rookie quarterback. For all of us, let’s hope that future bodes well for green and white. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.