We all know the main headline that will be taking over training camp for the San Francisco 49ers this year:. And while the battle for QB 1 between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance is going to be the most important battle at camp, there are other spots on the roster that need to be filled heading into what is a must-win season for the 49ers. With rookies fighting for spots on the team, along with veterans looking to prove a point, the competition set to be in Santa Clara will keep 49ers fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what's to come in the 2021-22 season.