Katie's Bachelorette Cast Basically Unionized Against 1 Guy & Twitter Lost It

Elite Daily
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Thurston officially sent a major Bachelorette villain packing in Week 3. But it wasn’t just Karl Smith’s Bachelorette elimination that had fans tweeting frantically. It was the June 21 rose ceremony as a whole (which, yes, led to his departure from the show) that included one of the wildest moments in recent memory.

Entertainment
TV & Videos
Twitter
Celebrities
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Reality Steve Says Katie Thurston Left ‘The Bachelorette’ Engaged to Blake Moynes

It's only week three of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season, but there are already tons of spoilers for what's to come. Obvi, the question on everyone’s mind is...who the heck does Katie get engaged to at the end of her season??? Well, you’re in luck, because Reality Steve just dropped the intel on the winning contestant who popped the question. But before we continue:
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelorette’s Trista and Ryan Sutter’s Family Album Over the Years

Sutter squad, assemble! Trista and Ryan Sutter met during the inaugural season of The Bachelorette and have since become an adorable family of four. Trista made her first Bachelor Nation appearance during season 1 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2002. After Alex Michel selected her as the runner-up, she became the first-ever Bachelorette in January 2003. After winning Trista’s heart during the regular season, Ryan wed his love in a televised special that aired in December of that year.
Relationshipsjustjaredjr.com

'Liv & Maddie' Couple Lucas Adams & Shelby Wulfert Are Engaged!!

Exciting, loving news for Lucas Adams and Shelby Wulfert!!!. The super cute couple, who were both on the Disney Channel series Liv and Maddie, just got engaged!. “Well… I asked my best friend a question the other day. 🥰💍,” Lucas wrote on Instagram. Their former co-star Joey Bragg commented on...
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

What Happened to the Wife of 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Michael Allio?

This season of The Bachelorette seems to be ramping up, and Michael Allio is looking to win over the heart of Katie Thurston. In between wrestling dates, pasta necklaces, and major drama between contestants, it appears that some of Katie's men are starting to shine. However, Michael hasn't been one of them. So far this season on The Bachelorette, Michael hasn't scored much alone time with Katie. The 37-year-old was not on either one of the first two group dates, but now his time to shine is here.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Former 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown is once again looking for love on a dating show

On Monday's series premiere of The Celebrity Dating Game, former star of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Hannah Brown once again found herself on a dating show looking for love. Different iterations of The Dating Game have been around since the 1960s, and now it’s back with celebrities trying to find a match with random strangers, and actress Zoey Deschanel and singer Michael Bolton serving as hosts.
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

Remembering Suzzanne Douglas: Actress Dies at 64

On July 7, 2021, the internet erupted in sadness when news broke that legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas had passed away the day before. Over the course of her career, Suzzanne touched the hearts of millions of people, and she had become especially popular in the Black American community. She was most widely known for her role in TV shows like The Parent ‘Hood and Against the Law as well as movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back. Although we all know that death is inevitable, that doesn’t make it any easier to see people pass on, especially when it seems like it’s before their time. While it’s true that nothing can bring her back, Suzzanne’s loved ones can find comfort in the fact that she meant so much to so many people. Thanks to all of her contributions to the entertainment industry, Suzzanne Douglas will continue to live on.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Vanessa Huxtable From The Cosby Show Looks Like Today

"The Cosby Show" – following the life of Bill Cosby's Dr. Cliff Huxtable and his family – is one of the most successful sitcoms of all time. Tempestt Bledsoe was the actor who played Vanessa Huxtable, the fourth child of the Huxtable clan, and although she started modeling at a very young age, the wildly popular sitcom was her "first acting audition," as she told The Grio in 2012. Bledsoe looks back fondly on her time as a Huxtable daughter. "We were brought up on a set that is just incomparable as far as what kind of set you would want kids to be on," she told The Grio. "It was the best set in the world." The actor credits Cosby with guiding her during her youth to avoid the pitfalls of being a child star. "Between him and my mom [Willa, a retired teacher], there were no better examples," she told People in 2011. "The focus was always on having a healthy childhood."
CelebritiesElite Daily

So Uh, Blake And Katie Def Met Before The Bachelorette

When it comes to falling for the lead on The Bachelorette, Blake Moynes is kind of legendary. The Canadian wildlife manager fell hard for Clare Crawley before her swift departure on Season 16. After Clare peaced out, Blake stayed around and formed a strong connection with Tayshia Adams — who took over for Clare as lead — as well. Even though he was eliminated just before hometowns, Blake made quite the impression on fans, and it seems like maybe on the current Bachelorette, Katie Thurston, as well. If you’re wondering whether Blake met Katie before his appearance on The Bachelorette, you’re def not alone. It def seems like the pair already had a spark before their on-camera meeting...
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Twitter Is Absolutely Roasting Blake Moynes for His 'Bachelorette' Thirst

Remember last week when Bachelorette fans on Twitter couldn't have been more here for the news that Blake Moynes was crashing Katie Thurston's season? MY MY HOW TIMES HAVE CHANGED. Bachelor Nation pretty much spent last night roasting Blake for showing up on Katie's season, which...fair. After all, this dude did just try to date both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette, making this his third attempt to find love on TV in less than a year.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Katie Thurston, Andrew S., & tacos!

When The Bachelorette episode 4 airs on ABC this Monday, there’s going to be some much-needed fun back into the show. While Thomas and some other guys are at the center of some drama, Andrew S. wants nothing more than to have a little Taco Tuesday with Katie Thurston. (We don’t know if it’s actually Tuesday, but our point still stands.)
TV & Videosimdb.com

Bachelorette Recap: Did a Blast From the Past Just Blow Up Katie's Plans?

Katie seems to have a few relationships with real potential going on The Bachelorette — which, of course, means it’s time to shake things up!. Monday’s episode starts out with Katie pushing the guys’ boundaries on a wild group date that sees them eat a plate full of carbs (gasp!) and wax each other’s nether regions. But they didn’t leave the drama behind. Tre warns Katie about what all the guys have been buzzing about: Thomas can’t be trusted. He tells her about Thomas’ desire to be the next Bachelor, and that sends her into a spiral of self-doubt,
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt in matching swimwear

Lara Spencer put her most daring foot forward during her vacation with family and pulled off a very daring stunt which left her fans on the edge of their seats. The Good Morning America host shared bikini-clad footage of herself leaping into the water from a great height - and she had her daughter, Katharine, with her too.

