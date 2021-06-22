Cancel
Back To Pre-COVID? United Airlines CEO Sees Pilot Shortages Returning

By Andrew Curran
simpleflying.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnited Airlines’ CEO Scott Kirby is flagging a looming pilot shortage, saying the military isn’t producing pilots at the rate they used to. It is a long-term structural problem at many airlines that the recent worldwide travel downturn has highlighted. Consequently, airlines like United are having to change the way they recruit and train their pilots.

simpleflying.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Covid#Flight Attendants#Delta Air Lines#Axios#Air Forces#Usaf
Comments / 0

Community Policy