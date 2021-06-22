Cancel
College Sports

‘Cats ranked sixth in the Athlon Sports Preseason Top 25

By Emily Miller
 17 days ago

Athlon Sports released their Top 25 Preseason Rankings on June 16, and Weber State secured a sixth seed ranking — the highest rank of any Big Sky program. After an unprecedented spring season, the Wildcats took home their fourth straight Big Sky Conference Championship after going 5–0. Their season came to an end after falling to the Southern Illinois Salukis in the first round of playoffs at Stewart Stadium on April 24.

#Weber State University#Big Sky#James Madison University#Jmu#Fcs#The Big Sky Conference#Montana State#University Of Montana#Uc Davis#Eastern Washington#Wsu#Wildcats#All Americans#The University Of Utah
