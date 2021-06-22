Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Man shot multiple times in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpziX_0abP3RR800

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times near 500 23rd Street West.

The shooting was detected by a shot spotter. The victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.

[ LOCAL STORY: Jacksonville police: Man fatally shot while walking through parking lot of Popeyes on Dunn Avenue ]

Jacksonville police don’t know the motive behind the shooting but they believe there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Shot Spotter#Brentwood#Police#Popeyes#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Action News Jax

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

CHICAGO — (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

Comments / 0

Community Policy