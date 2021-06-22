2021 Chevy Silverado HD Gets New Mosaic Black Color: First Look
The 2021 Chevy Silverado HD (Heavy Duty) – which consists of 2500HD and 3500HD models – features various minor changes and updates, such as the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto, interior rearview mirror with partial video display, Bed View Camera, and multiple new package options and special editions. The model also sees the addition of two new exterior color options: Cherry Red Tintcoat and Mosaic Black Metallic. Here’s our closer look at the new Mosaic Black hue.gmauthority.com