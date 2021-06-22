Horton City hears updates on ballfield progress

The Horton City Commission met earlier in the month, and was updated by City Administrator John Calhoon on the ballfield project. Calhoon reported that all the wood from the grandstands has been removed, and that the Kickapoo Tribe has agreed to tear down the remainder of the grandstand. There was also discussion of fencing, which has been taken down and is laying on the ground on-site. Cahoon suggested offering to sell the fencing and posts, which still have concrete on the ends, for $1,500 or best offer.