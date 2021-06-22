Avoiding catastrophe

This is the season of busy here in the ag world. It seems as though we are simultaneously in wheat harvest, crop planting, haying and there are always things to do with the livestock. There are never enough hours in the day to get things done, and we catch ourselves working long hours at a frenetic pace. Then you add in what we do in agriculture can be incredibly dangerous, and we are often alone. The bottom line is farming and ranching is always dangerous, but right now it is exceedingly dangerous.