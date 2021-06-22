Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON PARISH SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHEASTERN CLAIBORNE AND WEST CENTRAL HINDS COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 732 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Vicksburg, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bovina around 750 PM CDT. Newman around 805 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Delta.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, MS
City
Madison, MS
City
Vicksburg, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Exercise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S rebuffs Haiti troops request after president's assassination

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday rebuffed Haiti's request for troops to help secure key infrastructure after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by suspected foreign mercenaries, even as it pledged to help with the investigation. The killing of Moise by a squad of gunmen in...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
Posted by
The Hill

Taliban targeting Afghan pilots for assassination as US withdraws: report

The Taliban said that it has launched an effort to track down and assassinate Afghan Air Force pilots in what U.S. and Afghan officials believe is an attempt to dismantle the country’s military amid the Biden administration’s ongoing withdrawal of U.S. troops. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters on Friday...
Posted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...

Comments / 0

Community Policy