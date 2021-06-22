YMCA's Missy Corrigan: Understanding fascia can help you exercise and move with ease

Traditional strength-training programs focus on the contraction, which shortens muscles. Muscle shortening creates tension on the fascia, potentially limiting certain movements or range of motion. Many of these traditional exercises occur in a single plane of movement and require seated, supine or prone positions. Regardless of one's strength or training program, there is always a risk for sprains or injury, and aches or pains in everyday movements. Research suggests that the fascia that surrounds every muscle fiber needs its own training program.