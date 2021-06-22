Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Essex, Western Essex by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Essex; Western Essex A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN CALEDONIA...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE...WESTERN ORLEANS...ADDISON...SOUTHEASTERN GRAND ISLE...RUTLAND...CHITTENDEN WESTERN WINDSOR...WASHINGTON AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 853 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Georgia to Williston to Weybridge to near Comstock. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Essex Junction, Barre, Rutland, Montpelier, Burlington, Burlington International Airport, Middlebury, South Burlington, Vergennes, Morrisville, Enosburg Falls, Braintree Hill, Killington, Waterbury Village, Montgomery Center, Orwell, Albany, Westford, Worcester and Middlesex. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.