Special Weather Statement issued for Concordia, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Concordia; Tensas A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT TENSAS AND NORTHEASTERN CONCORDIA PARISHES...WEST CENTRAL CLAIBORNE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND NORTH CENTRAL ADAMS COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 754 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wisner to near Lee Bayou to Frogmore. Movement was east at 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Clayton around 800 PM CDT. Ferriday and Spokane around 805 PM CDT. Waterproof, Helena, Cooter Point and Newlight around 810 PM CDT. Natchez and Vidalia around 815 PM CDT. Newellton, Lake Bruin and Church Hill around 825 PM CDT. St. Joseph around 830 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Ridgecrest.