Severe Weather Statement issued for Pike, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-21 18:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-21 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pike; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR SULLIVAN...EAST CENTRAL WAYNE AND PIKE COUNTIES At 831 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Roxbury to Ledgerdale, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fallsburg, Bushkill, Monticello, Lackawaxen, Blooming Grove, Liberty, Bethel, Paupack, Damascus and Neversink. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
